Bihar PET Date 2021 OUT @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download CSBC Forest Guard and Forester Notice PDF Here

Bihar Forest Guard and Forester PET and Admit Card have been announced by Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on csbc.bih.nic.in. Check PET Date, Admit Card Date and Other details here.

Bihar PET Date 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the notice regarding the Schedule of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Forester & Forest Guard in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department (Advt. No. 04/2020) & (Advt. No. 03/2020). The candidates who applied for Bihar Forest Guard and Forester PET 2021 can download their notice through the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled to be held on 10 January 2021 at Sanjay Gandhi Organic Garden (Gate Number 1), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna - 800001. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on 8 December 2021 at csbc.bih.nic.in in the Forest Tab. All those who have not downloaded their admit cards on 7 & 8 January 2021 at Central Selection Board, (near Secretariat Halt), Patna - 800001 between 10 am to 5 pm. No paper admit card will be provided by the board.

How to Download CSBC Forest Guard and Forester Notice PDF?

Visit the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Regarding Schedule of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Forester in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.(Advt. No. 04/2020)/Regarding Schedule of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Forest Guard in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. (Advt. No. 03/2020) flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download BiharForest Guard and Forester PET Date 2021 PDF and save it for future reference.

Download Bihar Forest Guard PET Date Notice

Download Bihar Forester PET Date Notice

The exact date of the exam, time will be mentioned on the admit card. The candidates are advised to read all instructions before appearing in the exam. The candidates are required to bring all essential documents on the day of PET. The candidates are required to follow all norms of covid-19 while appearing for PET. The candidates can check more details in the provided hyperlinks.