Bihar Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Check No. of Vacancies, Get Direct Link to Apply and check other details.

The Bihar Health Department has started the process for recruitment of General Medical Officers in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification before applying for the post. The official notification for General Medical Officers was released on 16 February 2023. Forms for recruitment of General Medical Officers will be submitted online only. The start date to fill forms for General Medical Officers is 20 February 2023 and the last date to apply online is 6 March 2023. This year there are a total of 1290 vacancies of General Medical Officers to be filled. Application can be filled online via the official website of Bihar Health Department at - https://state.bihar.gov.in/health/CitizenHome.html candidates can download the official notification from the PDF link given below.
Bihar Health Department Medical Officer Notification 2023 PDF
Bihar Health Department MO Medical Officer How to apply
Step1 Visit the official website of Bihar Health Department at- https://state.bihar.gov.in/health/CitizenHome.html
Step 2 On the home page go to latest news section
Step 3 Click on application link of Medical Officer
Step 4 Carefully fill the google form of Bihar Health Department medical officer
Take a printout of the form for future reference.
Direct link to apply online
No. of vacancies
This year there are a total of 1290 vacancies of General Medical Officers in the Bihar Health Department MO exam. List of vacancies category wise is given below. For details regarding vacancy please go through the notification.
|
Category
|
No. of Posts
|
Female Reservation(35%)
|
Unreserved
|
516
|
181
|
OBC
|
155
|
52
|
SC
|
206
|
77
|
ST
|
13
|
04
|
EBC
|
232
|
85
|
EWS
|
129
|
38
|
Backward Caste Women
|
39
|
00
|
Total
|
1290
|
437
Bihar Health Department MO Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
The minimum educational qualification is an MBBS degree or equivalent degree from a Government Medical College of Bihar.
Bihar Health Department MO Salary
The salary for General Medical Officers will be 65000 per month.
Bihar Health Department MO Selection Process
The candidates will be selected by a selection committee on the basis of marks in the MBBS. The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for the post of medical officer. For any other details or query candidates can either check the official website as well as official recruitment notification.