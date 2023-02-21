Bihar Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Check No. of Vacancies, Get Direct Link to Apply and check other details.

Bihar Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Know here how to apply for Medical Officer, No. of Vacancies and Check other details.

The Bihar Health Department has started the process for recruitment of General Medical Officers in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification before applying for the post. The official notification for General Medical Officers was released on 16 February 2023. Forms for recruitment of General Medical Officers will be submitted online only. The start date to fill forms for General Medical Officers is 20 February 2023 and the last date to apply online is 6 March 2023. This year there are a total of 1290 vacancies of General Medical Officers to be filled. Application can be filled online via the official website of Bihar Health Department at - https://state.bihar.gov.in/health/CitizenHome.html candidates can download the official notification from the PDF link given below.

Bihar Health Department Medical Officer Notification 2023 PDF

Bihar Health Department MO Medical Officer How to apply

Step1 Visit the official website of Bihar Health Department at- https://state.bihar.gov.in/health/CitizenHome.html

Step 2 On the home page go to latest news section

Step 3 Click on application link of Medical Officer

Step 4 Carefully fill the google form of Bihar Health Department medical officer

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Direct link to apply online

No. of vacancies

This year there are a total of 1290 vacancies of General Medical Officers in the Bihar Health Department MO exam. List of vacancies category wise is given below. For details regarding vacancy please go through the notification.

Category No. of Posts Female Reservation(35%) Unreserved 516 181 OBC 155 52 SC 206 77 ST 13 04 EBC 232 85 EWS 129 38 Backward Caste Women 39 00 Total 1290 437

Bihar Health Department MO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The minimum educational qualification is an MBBS degree or equivalent degree from a Government Medical College of Bihar.

Bihar Health Department MO Salary

The salary for General Medical Officers will be 65000 per month.

Bihar Health Department MO Selection Process

The candidates will be selected by a selection committee on the basis of marks in the MBBS. The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for the post of medical officer. For any other details or query candidates can either check the official website as well as official recruitment notification.