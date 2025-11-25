Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 OUT at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Download PET Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Bihar Police Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has activated the CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 download link for the 19,838 constable posts. The Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV) round is scheduled to be held from December 25, 2025 onwards. Candidates qualified successfully in the written exam are able to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV) round. Shortlisted candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-csbc.bihar.gov.in. You can get the direct link to download the Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 given below-
The Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV) round is crucial for candidates who have passed the written exam, as the final selection will be based on these evaluations.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Link
CSBC has activated the Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 download link on its official website. Candidates will have to use their login credenetials including roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. The admit card contains complete details regarding the PET/DV date, time, reporting time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.
|
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Highlights
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 19,838 Constable posts are to be filled across the state. The written exam was held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 & August 3, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Key Details
|
Information
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)
|
Admit Release Date
|
November 18, 2025
|
Link Status
|
Active
|
PET scheduled from
|
December 15, 2025 onwards
|
Official Website
|
Total Vacancies
|
19,838
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam/PET/PST/Document Verification
How to Download Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the PET/Document Verification hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website: csbc.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the link related to ‘Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 on the home page.
- Click on the link displaying as hall ticket download on the home page.
- Provide your login details such as registration number and date of birth.
- Submit the details to access the admit card.
- Download the admit card displaying in a new window.
- Check all information on the admit card, including PET date, venue, and instructions.
- Carry the hall ticket with crucial documents at the PET venue.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation