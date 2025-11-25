Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 OUT at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Download PET Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Bihar Police Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has activated the CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 download link for the 19,838 constable posts. The Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV) round is scheduled to be held from December 25, 2025 onwards. Candidates qualified successfully in the written exam are able to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV) round. Shortlisted candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-csbc.bihar.gov.in. You can get the direct link to download the Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 given below-

The Bihar Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV) round is crucial for candidates who have passed the written exam, as the final selection will be based on these evaluations.