Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Admit Card 2021 Released @ bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Admit Card 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Range Officer of Forest, against advertisement number 02/2020 on its official website. All such candidates applied for the post of Range Officer can download the Admit Card from the official website of BPSSC i.e.- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission has uploaded the direct link for Bihar Police Admit Card 2021 for Forest Range Officer Post on its official website.

In a bid to download the Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration number, Mobile number and Date of Birth on its official website. However the Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Admit Card 2021 link is available below. The candidates willing to appear in the Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Exam can also download Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Admit Card 2021, directly, through the link below.

Visit the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission.i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Go to the Subject Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-Notice: Download Admit Card of Written Examination for the post of Range Officers of Forest in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2020) on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a new page where you will have to provide your login credentials including roll number, date of birth and other details.

Then, Download Bihar Police 2020 Forest Guard Admit Card and save it for future reference.

It is noted that Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has earlier invited online application for the recruitment to the post of Range Officer of Forest, against advertisement number 02/2020 on its official website.