Bihar Police Sepoy Admit Card 2020 on 03 October @csbc.bih.nic.in, CSBC Home Guard Exam on 18 October

Bihar Police Sepoy Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit card of written exam for the post of Sepoy (Home Guard) on 03 October 2020. All those candidates who have applied for Bihar Police Home Guard Recruitment 2020 can download CSBC Sepoy Admit Card from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in, once released. No admit card will be sent by post. They will be required to bring their Bihar Police Home Guard Admit Card along with a valid ID Proof such as Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, Pan Card and Aadhar Card. In cases, the photo on the admit card is not clear, the candidates should bring two recent photograph.

The list of centres will be available on 10 October 2020 on official website of the board.

Bihar Police Sepoy Exam Pattern

As per the notice released by CSBC, Bihar Police Sepoy Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 October 2020 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM through offline mode (OMR Based). The exam will have 100 objective type questions of 100 marks. The duration of the test is 2hours.

The questions CSBC Sepoy Exam will be of intermediate (10+2) level. The candidates will be required to score a minimum of 30% marks in order to clear the exam.

Shortlisted candidates shall be called for Physical Test.

If any candidate fails to download Bihar Police Sepoy Admit Card,in case, then they may contact to the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Patna - 800001 between 15 October and 16 October 2020.

The candidates should follow all the instructions for COVID - 19 prevention such as wearing of mask, social distancing etc.

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar had invited online application for 551 Home Guard Recruitment 2020 from 3 July to 3 August, against advertisement number 02/2020.

Download Bihar Police Sepoy Admit Card and Exam Date