Bihar Police Lady Constable Final Result 2021 Out, Download CSBC 01/2020 PET Selection List @csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021: Central Selection of Board Constable (CSBC) has released the final result for the post of Lady Constable, against advertisement number 01/2020 on its website. Candidates can download Bihar Police Lady Constable PET Result from the official website of Bihar Police.i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Lady Constable Final Result Link is given below. The candidates can download CSBC Lady Constable Result, directly, through the link below:

Bihar Police Lady Constable Final Result Download Link

How to Download Bihar Police Lady Constable Final Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in Click on the link "Final Result of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable. (Advt. No. 01/2020)" Bihar Police Lady Constable Result PDF will open on your screen Check roll numbers of all selected candidates

Bihar Police Lady Constable PET 2021 was conducted on on 02 and 03 February 2020 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna - 800002. A total of 1959 candidates were present in the exam while 311 were absent. Out of total, 559 women candidates are finally shortlisted for the posts.

CSBC had published the notification for filling up 454 vacancies of Lady Constable Posts in Bihar Police,against advertisement number 01/2020. The written exam for the said posts was conducted on 04 October 2020 and the result was declared on 22 October 2020.