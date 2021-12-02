Bihar Police Sub Inspector & Sergeant PET Date Announced @csbc.bih.nic.in for 408 Vacancies, Admit Cards Soon

Bihar Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant PET Date has been announced by Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on bpssc.bih.nic.in. Check PET Date, Admit Card Download Date and other details here.

Bihar Police Sub Inspector & Sergeant PET Date 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the notice regarding the Schedule of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant vacancies in Home (Police) Department. The candidates who applied for Bihar Police Sub Inspector & Sergeant PET 2021 can download their notice through the official website of BPSSC.i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled to be held on 11 January 2022 at Sanjay Gandhi Organic Garden (Gate Number 1), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna - 800001. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on 18 December 2021 at bpssc.bih.nic.in. All those who have not downloaded their admit cards on 7 & 8 January 2022 at Central Selection Board, (near Secretariat Halt), Patna - 800001 between 10 am to 5 pm. No paper admit card will be provided by the board.

How to Download Bihar Police Sub Inspector & Sergeant Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of BPSSC.i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant vacancies in Home (Police) Department (Advt. No. 03/2020) flashing on the homepage. Enter your application number, date of birth and other details. The admit card will be opened. Download Bihar Police Sub Inspector & Sergeant PET Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download Bihar Police Sub Inspector & Sergeant PET Date Notice

The exact date of the exam, time will be mentioned on the admit card. The candidates are advised to read all instructions before appearing in the exam. The candidates are required to bring all essential documents on the day of PET. The candidates are required to follow all norms of covid-19 while appearing for PET. The candidates can check more details in the provided hyperlinks.