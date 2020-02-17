Bihar STET Answer Key 2020 Released @biharboardonline.com: Download PDF Set-A/B/C/D/E/F/G/H/I/J|Check how to Raise Objection!

Bihar STET 2019-2020 Answer Key has been released at the official Website - biharboardonline.com. The answer key was released on 15th February 2020 and Candidates can check their answers in the response sheet and can challenge any question/answer if they find it to be wrong by 18th February 2020. Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (BSTET) 2019 Written Exam was held on 28th January 2020. Bihar School Board Examination releases the Official answer key of the Bihar STET Exam at its official website - biharboardonline.com. Candidates can download the PDF Files of the Official Bihar STET Answer Key from the links given below:

How to Raise objections against Bihar STET 2019-2020 Answer Key?

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Bihar School Board Examination, i.e., biharboardonline.com.

Step-2: Click on the link “Grievance” and then ‘STET Objection 2019’ on the home page.

Step-3: A new page will open where the candidates need to raise objections against the answer key by providing the details given below:

Candidates Name Address Applier Type – Email Paper – (Paper 1 or Paper-2) Subject – (101-Hindi, 102-Urdu, 103-Sanskrit, 104-English, 105-Maths, 106-Science, 107-Social Science Question Set - Set-A/B/C/D/E/F/G/H/I/J Question Number – 1 to 150 Error Type – Wrong Question or Wrong Answer Objection, Recommendation or Remarks

Step-4: Candidates need to save and submit their objections.

With the help of answer key candidates can check and compare their score with the minimum qualifying marks.

Bihar STET 2019-2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Let’s have a look at the Bihar STET 2019-2020 Minimum qualifying Marks Category wise:

Bihar STET 2019-2020 Cut-Off Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General 50% SC, ST, PWD, OBC and BC 45%

Bihar STET 2019-2020 Result

The result of Bihar STET 2019-2020 Exam will be uploaded on the website biharboardonline.com after considering all the objections raised by the candidates. The result will be provided in PDF Format including the name of all the qualified candidates.