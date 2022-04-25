Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Fraud: Education Department Finds Documents of 445 Candidates Fake During Counselling

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Fraud: Education Department has identified fraud during the verification of documents submitted by 445 candidates during counselling.

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2022 Fraud: The education department has detected alleged fraud by 445 candidates during the document verification of shortlisted candidates for primary teacher recruitment in Bihar. The fraud was unearthed during the checking of documents submitted by the candidates during counselling.

Statement issued by State Education Minister

"A total of 1,377 candidates have been selected for recruitment as primary teachers. While documents of 932 candidates were found genuine, the remaining 445 candidates have suspicious documents," said Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state Education Minister.

He also said that “We have asked the authorities to initiate a thorough checking of their documents from the offices of CTET and TET. Besides, we have also directed them to verify their university documents as well”.

As per the data shared to media, A maximum of 223 candidates from Gopalganj submitted either suspicious or fraudulent documents during counselling. Besides, East and West Champaran districts have 80 candidates each, 38 from Madhubani, 15 in Nalanda, 3 each in Muzaffarpur and Nawada, 2 from Bhojpur and one each from Katihar and Sitamarhi districts.

The Education Minister also stated that "If proved guilty, FIRs will be registered against them under relevant IPC sections of cheating and forgery."