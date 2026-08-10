Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard Result 2026 Released at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in, Direct Link to Access Scorecard
The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard Result 2026 has been released on the official website at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. The merit list contains the roll numbers of selected candidates, along with category wise cutoff marks. Check key details here.
Key Points
- Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard results declared on August 7, 2026.
- A total of 56 candidates were selected for the Security Guard post.
- Physical tests for the post were conducted from April 21 to April 28, 2026.
The Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat has officially published the results for the Security Guard post. The result can be checked by candidates by visiting the official website at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. The merit list includes the roll numbers of the selected candidates. Along with the results, the cut off list for different categories has also been released. The physical measurement and efficiency tests for the Security Guard post were conducted by the Bihar Legislative Council from April 21, 2026 to April 28, 2026.
Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard Result 2026 Highlights
The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard recruitment was conducted under Advertisement No. 03/2023. The selection process consists of written examination followed by the Physical Efficiency Test followed by Physical Measurement Test. Check the table for details related to the recruitment process.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Authority
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Bihar Vidhan Parishad
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Post Name
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Security Guard
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Advertisement No.
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03/2023
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Result Date
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August 7, 2026
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Mode of Result
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Online
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Official Website
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biharvidhanparishad.gov.in
Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard Result 2026 Download Link
Candidates can check the Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard Result 2026 by visiting the official website and navigating to the recruitment or result section. Check the results directly through the link given below.
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Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard Final Result 2026
Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard Category-wise Cutoff 2026
The results for the Security Guard posts were declared on August 7, with a total of 56 candidates selected. Check the table below for category wise cutoff marks.
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Category
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Cut Off Marks
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Unreserved
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59.33
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Scheduled Caste
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55.33
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Scheduled Caste (Female)
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55.00
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Backward Class
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55.67
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Backward Class (Female)
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55.67
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Economically Weaker Section
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57.00
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Economically Weaker Section (Female)
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55.00
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Extremely Backward Class
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55.33
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Extremely Backward Class (Female)
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55.00
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Women of Backward Classes
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55.67
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Grandson/Granddaughter of Freedom Fighter
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44.00
Steps to Check Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard Result 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download the Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Result 2026-
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Visit the official website at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in
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On the home page, click on the 'Bihar Vidhan Parishad Result 2026' link.
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Click on the result PDF.
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The Merit List PDF will open on your screen
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Check your roll number and download the PDF for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.