Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard Result 2026 Released at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in, Direct Link to Access Scorecard

The Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat has officially published the results for the Security Guard post. The result can be checked by candidates by visiting the official website at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in. The merit list includes the roll numbers of the selected candidates. Along with the results, the cut off list for different categories has also been released. The physical measurement and efficiency tests for the Security Guard post were conducted by the Bihar Legislative Council from April 21, 2026 to April 28, 2026.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard Result 2026 Highlights

The Bihar Vidhan Parishad Security Guard recruitment was conducted under Advertisement No. 03/2023. The selection process consists of written examination followed by the Physical Efficiency Test followed by Physical Measurement Test. Check the table for details related to the recruitment process.