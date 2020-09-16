Bihar Vidhan Sabha Cut off 2020 Released for Library Staff & Other Posts @vidhansabha.bih.nic.in, Check Details

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Cut off 2020: Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released the Cut off marks for the posts of Library Staff & Others against the advertisement number 4/2018 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha 2020 Interview can check the category wise Cut off marks available on the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.i.e.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, the Cut off marks for the various categories in accordance to the posts for Library Staff etc are uploaded on the official website. Candidates appeared in the Interview round for the various posts including Library Staff & Others against the advertisement number 4/2018 can check their cut off on the official website.

It is noted that Bihar Vidhan Sabha has conducted the Interview for the above posts from 11 September 2019 to 25 January 2020. Bihar Vidhan Sabha has published the result for the above posts on its official website on 11 August 2020.

Now the category wise cut off marks is available on its official website. Candidates qualified in the Interview round for the Library Staff & Others against the advertisement number 4/2018 posts can check their cut off marks available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Cut off 2020 for Library Staff & Other





How to Download: Bihar Vidhan Sabha Cut off 2020 for Library Staff & Other