BOB Recruitment 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow: Apply Online, Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

BOB Recruitment 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow: The Bank of Baroda, has recently announced the BOB Recruitment 2023 for AO posts. The last date for the registration is tomorrow. Candidates can refer to the article below for a direct link to apply and other details.

BOB Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda has announced a recruitment drive to fill 500 vacancies for Acquisition Officers. The applications for this recruitment drive will be closed on March 13, and interested candidates can submit their applications online via the official website of Bank of Baroda, bankofbaroda.in.

To apply for the BOB recruitment 2023, the candidates must fulfill certain eligibility criteria. The minimum age of the candidates should be between 21 to 28 years, and they must hold a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt.bodies/AICTE.

The selection process for the BOB recruitment 2023 is likely to include multiple stages. The candidates may have to undergo an online test, a psychometric test, or any other test deemed suitable for further selection. Those who pass the online test will next participate in a group discussion and/or an interview.

Moreover, the application fee for the BOB recruitment 2023 is ₹600 for GEN/OBC/EWS candidates, while SC/ST/Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women applicants have to pay only ₹100. It is important to note that the application fee is non-refundable and can only be paid through online mode.

We have shared a step-by-step process on how to apply for the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023. However, candidates can also download the official notification from the direct link given in the article below.

How to apply for BOB Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank

Step 2: Click on 'Apply Now' given under 'Recruitment of Acquisition Officers in Wealth Management Services on Contract Basis.'

Step 3: Name of Post, Location, Name, Mobile and Email

Step 4: Submit Application Form

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form

The candidates must download the application form and keep a hard copy with them for future reference. Interested candidates must submit their applications before the deadline of March 13 and prepare well for the selection process.