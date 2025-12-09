CG Police Result 2025
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: 2381 Clerk, Steno & Other Posts Announced at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 9, 2025, 13:00 IST

The Bombay High Court has released notification for 2,381 Group C and D posts, including Clerk (1,382), Peon (887), and Stenographer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 15, 2025, and January 5, 2026, on the official website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: The High Court of Judicature at Bombay has released a notification pdf for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 2,381 vacancies of various Group C and Group D posts. The Bombay High Court Notification PDF has been released for posts such as Clerk, Stenographer, Driver, and Peon/Hamal/Farash across the Principal Seat in Bombay and its Benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 15, 2025 and January 5, 2026 after visiting the official website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in

The Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 has been started for 2381 vacancies of Group C and Group D posts. The written exam will consist of subjects such as general English, general knowledge, general Intelligence and arithmetic, Marathi Language & Computer Knowledge. Candidates can read the official notification pdf for detailed information.

Bombay High Court Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for Bombay High Court Notification 2025 must read the official notification, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Bombay High Court Notification 2025 PDF.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Overview

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 has been released at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 15, 2025 and January 5, 2026. Check the table below for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

High Court of Judicature at Bombay

Post Names

Stenographer (Higher/Lower Grade), Clerk, Driver, Peon/Hamal/Farash

Total Vacancies

2,381

Notification Release Date

December 8, 2025

Online Application Start Date

December 15, 2025 (11:00 AM)

Online Application Last Date

January 5, 2026 (05:00 PM)

Application Fee

₹1,000 (All Categories)

Official Website

bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court 2025 Vacancy Details

Bombay High Court has released the notification for 2381 vacancies of Clerk, Stenographer, and Driver posts. Check the table below for Bombay High Court 2025 Vacancy distribution

Post Name

Vacancies

Clerk

1,382

Peon/Hamal/Farash

887

Driver

37

Stenographer (Lower Grade)

56

Stenographer (Higher Grade)

19

Total

2,381

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. The age of candidates must be between 18 and 38 years as of January 5, 2026. Check the details below for the required post wise educational qualifications

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Required Skills/Proficiency

Clerk

Graduate from a recognised University

Typing proficiency (as per notification)

Peon/Hamal/Farash

Ability to read and write Marathi

Basic reading and writing skills in Marathi

Driver

10th Standard Pass (SSC)

Valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving Licence + Minimum 3 years of experience in driving a four-wheeler.

Stenographer (Lower Grade)

Graduate from a recognised University

Shorthand speed of 80 wpm + Typing speed of 40 wpm (English)

Stenographer (Higher Grade)

Graduate from a recognised University

Shorthand speed of 100 wpm + Typing speed of 40 wpm (English)

How to Apply Online for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025?

Interested candidates can apply online between December 15, 2025 and January 26, 2026. Check the step-by-step procedure below

  • Visit the official website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in
  • On the homepage click on the recruitment button
  • Now click on the 'Apply Online' link for the "Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025" notification for your desired post (Clerk, Peon, Steno, Driver).
  • Fill in the required details and pay the required fees.
  • Upload the required documents and click on the submit button
  • Download and Print the confirmation page for future reference

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
