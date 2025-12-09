Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: 2381 Clerk, Steno & Other Posts Announced at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: The High Court of Judicature at Bombay has released a notification pdf for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 2,381 vacancies of various Group C and Group D posts. The Bombay High Court Notification PDF has been released for posts such as Clerk, Stenographer, Driver, and Peon/Hamal/Farash across the Principal Seat in Bombay and its Benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 15, 2025 and January 5, 2026 after visiting the official website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025

The Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 has been started for 2381 vacancies of Group C and Group D posts. The written exam will consist of subjects such as general English, general knowledge, general Intelligence and arithmetic, Marathi Language & Computer Knowledge. Candidates can read the official notification pdf for detailed information.