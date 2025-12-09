Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: 2381 Clerk, Steno & Other Posts Announced at bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: The High Court of Judicature at Bombay has released a notification pdf for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 2,381 vacancies of various Group C and Group D posts. The Bombay High Court Notification PDF has been released for posts such as Clerk, Stenographer, Driver, and Peon/Hamal/Farash across the Principal Seat in Bombay and its Benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 15, 2025 and January 5, 2026 after visiting the official website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025
The Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 has been started for 2381 vacancies of Group C and Group D posts. The written exam will consist of subjects such as general English, general knowledge, general Intelligence and arithmetic, Marathi Language & Computer Knowledge. Candidates can read the official notification pdf for detailed information.
Bombay High Court Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for Bombay High Court Notification 2025 must read the official notification, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Bombay High Court Notification 2025 PDF.
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Overview
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 has been released at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 15, 2025 and January 5, 2026. Check the table below for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
High Court of Judicature at Bombay
|
Post Names
|
Stenographer (Higher/Lower Grade), Clerk, Driver, Peon/Hamal/Farash
|
Total Vacancies
|
2,381
|
Notification Release Date
|
December 8, 2025
|
Online Application Start Date
|
December 15, 2025 (11:00 AM)
|
Online Application Last Date
|
January 5, 2026 (05:00 PM)
|
Application Fee
|
₹1,000 (All Categories)
|
Official Website
|
bombayhighcourt.nic.in
Bombay High Court 2025 Vacancy Details
Bombay High Court has released the notification for 2381 vacancies of Clerk, Stenographer, and Driver posts. Check the table below for Bombay High Court 2025 Vacancy distribution
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Clerk
|
1,382
|
Peon/Hamal/Farash
|
887
|
Driver
|
37
|
Stenographer (Lower Grade)
|
56
|
Stenographer (Higher Grade)
|
19
|
Total
|
2,381
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. The age of candidates must be between 18 and 38 years as of January 5, 2026. Check the details below for the required post wise educational qualifications
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Required Skills/Proficiency
|
Clerk
|
Graduate from a recognised University
|
Typing proficiency (as per notification)
|
Peon/Hamal/Farash
|
Ability to read and write Marathi
|
Basic reading and writing skills in Marathi
|
Driver
|
10th Standard Pass (SSC)
|
Valid Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Driving Licence + Minimum 3 years of experience in driving a four-wheeler.
|
Stenographer (Lower Grade)
|
Graduate from a recognised University
|
Shorthand speed of 80 wpm + Typing speed of 40 wpm (English)
|
Stenographer (Higher Grade)
|
Graduate from a recognised University
|
Shorthand speed of 100 wpm + Typing speed of 40 wpm (English)
How to Apply Online for Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025?
Interested candidates can apply online between December 15, 2025 and January 26, 2026. Check the step-by-step procedure below
- Visit the official website, bombayhighcourt.nic.in
- On the homepage click on the recruitment button
- Now click on the 'Apply Online' link for the "Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025" notification for your desired post (Clerk, Peon, Steno, Driver).
- Fill in the required details and pay the required fees.
- Upload the required documents and click on the submit button
- Download and Print the confirmation page for future reference
