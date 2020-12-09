BPSC 64th CCE Interview Date 2020 for 2nd Phase Announced @bpsc.nic.in, Check Details Here

BPSC 64th CCE 2nd Phase Interview 2020 Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 2nd and last phase Interview date for BPSC 64th CCE 2020 on its website. All such candidates who have qualified for the BPSC 64th CCE 2020 interview round can check the 2nd phase interview dates available on the official website- bpsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bihar Public Service Commission, the 2nd and last phase interview for the BPSC 64th CCE 2020 will be conducted from 04 January 2021 onwards. Interview will be conducted in two sessions-First session from 10.30 AM and Second session from 2.30 PM.

Candidates who have qualified for the BPSC 64th CCE 2020 interview round can check the details schedule in accordance with their roll number available on the official website.

The commission will not send the admit card to the candidates by posts. Commission will upload BPSC 64th CCE 2nd Phase Interview 2020, Admit Card, prior to 1 week of the commencement of the exam. The candidates can download their 64th CCE Interview 2020 Admit Card by providing their registration number, date of birth at the login page.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring all essential documents including graduation degree, caste certificate, two passport size photos, photo identity card etc on the day of Interview.

All candidates are advised to keep two copies of the documents at the time of Interview. Candidates can check the details of the interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the BPSC 64th CCE Interview 2020 details in the provided link given below.

