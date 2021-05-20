BPSC 64th Final Result 2021 Expected in June @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Details Here

BPSC 64th Final Result 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the final result of BPSC 64th CCE 2021 in the month of June 2021 on the official website of BPSC i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in, as per media reports. Also BPSC Joint Secretary Amrendra Kumar Said," an attempt to release the results of 64th Civil services combined examination to be made in June 2021."

According to officials, “Altogether for 1460 Posts, the interview had been conducted by BPSC, in the month of February 2021, those candidates with a disability require a medical certificate for which candidates had to go under the PMCH examination. Medical reports of such candidates are now received”.

The commission had conducted 64th CCE Interview in the month of December 2020 and January 2021 for 622 Candidates. Shortlisted candidates were called for medical test.BPSC Medical Test was held at PMCH Patna on 09 April 2021 at 11.30 A.M.

BPSC CCE Pre Exam was held on 16 December 2018 and 64th Civil Prelims Result was declared on 16 February 2019 in which 295444 candidates appeared out of which 190109 candidates qualified the exam. BPSC 64th Main Exam held from 12 July to 16 July 2019 and 3799 candidates have been qualified in the Mains exam.

A total of 1465 vacancies were notified by the commission for the posts such as Police Vice-Chancellor, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer etc. through BPSC 64th CCE.