BPSC 65th Final Result 2021 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: 422 Candidates Selected, Download PDF, Cut-Off Here

BPSC 65th Final Result 2021 has been uploaded on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Download Link PDF, Cut-Off and Other Details Here.

Created On: Oct 7, 2021 14:55 IST
BPSC 65th Final Result 2021
BPSC 65th Final Result 2021

BPSC 65th Final Result 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the merit list of the candidates who are selected in 65th Combined Competitive Exam 2019 on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 422 candidates are selected through this exam, against 423 vacancies.Gourav Singh has topped in the exam while Chanda Bharti and Sumit Kumar hold the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Candidates can download BPSC Result for 65th CCE through this page:

BPSC 65th Final Result Download Link

The result has been prepared has been prepared on the basis of Mains Exam and Interview Exam. Around 114 candidates were appeared in the interview round.

BPSC 65th Cut-Off

Category


 

Cut-Off Marks

Written Exam

Final Exam

General

447

532

General (Female)

438

515

EWS

425

530

EWS Female

401

504

SC

397

507

SC Female

 385 482

ST

 394 495

EBC

 417 518

EBC Female

 396 508

BCL

 418 517

BPSC 65th Marks

The mark-sheet for all the candidates who participated in BPSC 65 CCE Exam (Prelims/Mains) shall be uploaded on the official website (except for the candidates who are rejected). Candidates can download BPSC 65 Marksheet using their Roll Number and Date of Birth.

How to Download BPSC 65th Final Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link which reads ‘Final Results: 65th Combined Competitive Examination'

Download BPSC 65 Final Result PDF

Check name and roll number of the selected candidates

