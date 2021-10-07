BPSC 65th Final Result 2021 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: 422 Candidates Selected, Download PDF, Cut-Off Here

BPSC 65th Final Result 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the merit list of the candidates who are selected in 65th Combined Competitive Exam 2019 on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 422 candidates are selected through this exam, against 423 vacancies.Gourav Singh has topped in the exam while Chanda Bharti and Sumit Kumar hold the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Candidates can download BPSC Result for 65th CCE through this page:
BPSC 65th Final Result Download Link
The result has been prepared has been prepared on the basis of Mains Exam and Interview Exam. Around 114 candidates were appeared in the interview round.
BPSC 65th Cut-Off
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Written Exam
|
Final Exam
|
General
|
447
|
532
|
General (Female)
|
438
|
515
|
EWS
|
425
|
530
|
EWS Female
|
401
|
504
|
SC
|
397
|
507
|
SC Female
|385
|482
|
ST
|394
|495
|
EBC
|417
|518
|
EBC Female
|396
|508
|
BCL
|418
|517
BPSC 65th Marks
The mark-sheet for all the candidates who participated in BPSC 65 CCE Exam (Prelims/Mains) shall be uploaded on the official website (except for the candidates who are rejected). Candidates can download BPSC 65 Marksheet using their Roll Number and Date of Birth.
How to Download BPSC 65th Final Result 2021 ?
Go to official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in
Click on the link which reads ‘Final Results: 65th Combined Competitive Examination'
Download BPSC 65 Final Result PDF
Check name and roll number of the selected candidates