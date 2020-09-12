BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020: New Date for Bihar CCE Main Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th Mains Exam Date 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the an important notice regarding mains exam for 65th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2020 on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per BPSC 65th Exam Notice, the mains exam is scheduled to be held on 13 October (Tuesday), 14 October (Wednesday) and 20 October 2020 (Tuesday). The exam which was scheduled on 16 October will now be held on 20 October 2020.

Earlier, BPSC CCE Mains was scheduled on 04 August, 05 August and 07 August 2020.

BPSC 65th Mains Admit Card:

The commission is expected to released the admit card for the mains exam in the first week of September. BPSC 65th CCE Mains Exam Admit Card will be available on the official website

BPSC 65th Mains Exam Pattern:

The mains exam will be subjective in nature. There will be questions on:

Subject Total Marks Time General Hindi (Qualifying) 100 3 Hours General Studies Paper 1 300 3 Hours General Studies Paper 2 300 3 Hours Optional Paper 300 3 Hours

General Hindi is qualifying in nature and the final scores of the mains exam will be based on the marks obtained in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper (900 marks). General Studies Question Paper will be available in Hindi and English languages.

BPSC 65th Selection Process

The candidates who qualify in Bihar 65th Mains Exam will be called for Interview.BPSC 65th Recruitment 2020 is being done to fill 434 vacant posts of Police Vice-Chancellor, Inspector, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Labor Enforcement Officer and Other etc.

BPSC 65th Prelims Exam was held on 15 October 2019 and a total of 6517 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the mains exam.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or on this page for latest updates regarding the exam