BPSC 70th Exam Fake Answer Sheet Row, Commission Files Complaint with Cyber Police

The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has taken strict action on the following widespread fake answer sheet video, which is linked to the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). This misleading clip, which targeted a third-ranked candidate in the General Studies -2 paper, and it has also gone viral across multiple social media platforms. Mentioning this incident as a deliberate attempt to misguide the aspirants and stain the recruitment process, the BPSC’s legal officer filed an official complaint with the local Cyber Police to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

Why Had BPSC Filed a Cyber Complaint Over the Viral Fake Answer Sheet?

The rumoured video alleged irregularities in the evaluation process of the BPSC 70th Mains Exam. It also highlighted an answer sheet where the candidate had left two 6- marks questions completely unanswered, claiming that improper marking. In an official statement addressing this controversy, the BPSC has clarified some important details, which are as follows:-