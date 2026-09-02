BPSC 70th Exam Fake Answer Sheet Row, Commission Files Complaint with Cyber Police
News about a fake answer sheet video of a candidate in the BPSC 70th Exam has been spreading on social media. Read about the steps taken by the commission and its official clarification in the article below.
Key Points
- BPSC filed a cyber complaint over a viral fake answer sheet video for the 70th CCE.
- BPSC clarified the video falsely alleged irregularities in a 70th CCE candidate's GS-2 paper.
- BPSC urged candidates to disregard unverified social media content and report suspicious material.
The Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, has taken strict action on the following widespread fake answer sheet video, which is linked to the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). This misleading clip, which targeted a third-ranked candidate in the General Studies -2 paper, and it has also gone viral across multiple social media platforms. Mentioning this incident as a deliberate attempt to misguide the aspirants and stain the recruitment process, the BPSC’s legal officer filed an official complaint with the local Cyber Police to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.
Why Had BPSC Filed a Cyber Complaint Over the Viral Fake Answer Sheet?
The rumoured video alleged irregularities in the evaluation process of the BPSC 70th Mains Exam. It also highlighted an answer sheet where the candidate had left two 6- marks questions completely unanswered, claiming that improper marking. In an official statement addressing this controversy, the BPSC has clarified some important details, which are as follows:-
- The candidate indeed left two 6-mark questions unanswered and was given zero marks for those specific sections.
- Another question was attempted partially and scored accordingly as per the evaluation process.
- Out of the 300-mark General Studies-2 paper, the candidate missed only 12 marks' worth of questions, performing exceptionally well on the other sections.
The Commission has also stressed the edit manipulations in the viral video, which were aimed at creating confusion among the candidates.
Also check, BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026 to Be Held In Single Phase, Check Latest Updates Here
BPSC 70th CCE Final Result Background and Tie-Breaker Rule
The argument follows the official declaration of the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Exam final results. In the BPSC 70th CCE recruitment process, around 20,000 candidates appeared for the Mains exam, which was held across 32 centres in Patna, leading to the interview stage for the final selection of the qualified candidates. The result was a tie between the Rank 2 and Rank 3 candidates, and to resolve the issue, the Commission applied the tie-breaker policy.
BPSC Requests Candidates Not to Fall for Social Media Rumours
The Bihar Public Service Commission has requested the candidates and the public not to share or rely on any unverified social media content. Official updates regarding the results, scorecards, and answer keys are published exclusively on the official BPSC website. With the cyber police actively investigating the source of the fake video, the administration reinforced its commitment to maintaining transparency across all state competitive exams. Aspirants are advised to report suspicious exam-related material directly to authorities.
Also check, Maharashtra Government Removes the 7-Decade Hindi Test Rule for Government Employees, Reasons Explained
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.