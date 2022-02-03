BPSC ACF 2020 Interview Admit Card OUT @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Link Here

BPSC ACF 2020 Interview Admit Card 2022 has been released by Bihar Public Service Commission on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, Exam Pattern, and other details here.

BPSC ACF 2020 Interview Admit Card: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 05/2019). Candidates who have qualified for the interview round can download the BPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Exam Admit Card 2022 through the official website.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC ACF Interview 2022 (Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Exam) is scheduled to be held from February 10 to 12 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. Candidates can download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below. A total of 58 candidates will appear in the interview round. This drive is being conducted to recruit 8 vacancies in different departments.

How to Download BPSC ACF 2020 Interview Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification that reads 'Interview Letters: For Candidates appearing in the interview on 10-12th February 2022 under Assistant Conservator of Forests Competitive Examination' flashing on the homepage. Enter your Roll Number, Captcha, and Click on the submit button. Download BPSC ACF Interview 2022 and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Download BPSC ACF Interview 2022 Admit Card

Candidates appearing for the interview round are required to submit the performa at the time of the interview. Candidates can download BPSC ACF Prapatra 1 PDF through bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can directly download BPSC ACF Interview 2022 Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

