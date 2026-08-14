BPSC APO Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Opens; Raise Challenges at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) preliminary exam provisional answer key for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts on its official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in on August 12, 2026. Along with the answer key the commission has activated the objection window . Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on July 15, 2026 can now raise the objection. The objection facility started today August 14, 2026 and will end on August 18, 2026. Candidates who find any answer incorrect can submit their challenges online . They must also provide valid supporting documents while raising objections.

BPSC APO Answer Key 2026 Objection Direct Link

Through this recruitment drive a total 300 vacancies would be filled. The written exam was held on July 15, 2026 . Selected candidates will receive a salary in accordance with Pay Level. The objections link for the BPSC APO answer key is available on the official website of BPSC. Candidates can also submit objections by clicking on the link provided in the table below.