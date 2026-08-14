BPSC APO Answer Key 2026 Objection Window Opens; Raise Challenges at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
The BPSC has released the provisional APO Answer Key 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the July 15 exam can raise objections from August 14 to August 18, 2026 by submitting valid supporting documents online. Check key details here.
Key Points
- BPSC released the APO provisional answer key on August 12, 2026.
- The objection window for the APO answer key is open from Aug 14 to Aug 18, 2026.
- The APO exam was conducted on July 15, 2026, to fill a total of 300 vacancies.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) preliminary exam provisional answer key for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) posts on its official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in on August 12, 2026. Along with the answer key the commission has activated the objection window . Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on July 15, 2026 can now raise the objection. The objection facility started today August 14, 2026 and will end on August 18, 2026. Candidates who find any answer incorrect can submit their challenges online . They must also provide valid supporting documents while raising objections.
BPSC APO Answer Key 2026 Objection Direct Link
Through this recruitment drive a total 300 vacancies would be filled. The written exam was held on July 15, 2026 . Selected candidates will receive a salary in accordance with Pay Level. The objections link for the BPSC APO answer key is available on the official website of BPSC. Candidates can also submit objections by clicking on the link provided in the table below.
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BPSC APO Answer Key 2026 Objection Link
BPSC APO Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates must know the important dates and details related to the BPSC APO answer key and objection process. The provisional answer key is released before the final answer key, allowing candidates to submit challenges against the question they believe to be incorrect. Check the important details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Bihar Public Service Commission
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Post Name
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Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO)
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Total Vacancies
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300
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Exam Date
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15 July 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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12 August 2026
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Objection Start Date
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14 August 2026
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Objection End Date
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18 August 2026
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC APO Answer Key 2026 Objection Process
Candidates can follow the steps given below to file objections against the BPSC APO Answer Key 2026:
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Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
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Click on the link that states ”BPSC APO Answer Key 2026 objection process.”
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Log in using the required credentials.
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Select the question for which you want to raise an objection.
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Enter the details of the objections made.
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Upload the required supporting documents.
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Pay the objection fee, if applicable.
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Submit the objection form.
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Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.