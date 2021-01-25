BPSC Assistant Engineer Mains 2021 Result OUT @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download AE Civil Mains 02/2017 Result Here

BPSC Assistant Engineer Mains 2021 Result: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 02/2017). All such candidates who appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2021 can download the result through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC AE Exam was held from 27 March 2019 to 31 March 2019 at various exam centres. In which, 9264 candidates appeared out of 9778 candidates as per result notice. A total of 3107 candidates have successfully qualified in the aforesaid exam. Candidates can now download BPSC AE Exam 2021 Result against the advertisement number 02/17 by following the steps given below.

How and Where to Download BPSC AE Mains Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on Results: Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 02/2017) flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can save Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 02/2017) Result for future reference.

Download BPSC AE Mains Result 2021

All those candidates who have successfully qualified in BPSC AE Mains 2021 are eligible to appear in the Interview Round. The schedule for the interview round will be intimated to the candidates in due course. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of BPSC. Candidates can directly check BPSC AE Mains Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

