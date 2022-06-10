BPSC Final Result 2020 (Out) for Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering) Post @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Final Answer Key

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Professor Final Result 2020 on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Assistant Professor Final Result 2020: BPSC Assistant Professor Final Result 2020 has been declared by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at its official website. Candidates appeared in the interview round for the Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 44/2020 can check the final result available on the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The PDF of the BPSC Assistant Professor Final Result 2020 can be accessed directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download BPSC Assistant Professor Final Result 2020





As per the short notice released, Commission had conducted the interview for the total 740 candidates qualified in the written exam. A total of 697 candidates appeared in the interview round conducted from 25 February to 07 April 2022.

Commission has released merit list of total 292 candidates against the 306 posts of Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering on its official website.

Commission has also released the Cut off marks of candidates in the Objective type Prelims exam and Mains exam for Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering) Post.

You can check BPSC Assistant Professor Final Result 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download BPSC Assistant Professor Final Result 2020 Check Steps