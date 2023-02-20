BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Call Letter 2023 Released: Download Interview Admit Card PDF, Check Interview Date & Other Details Here

BPSC Assistant Professor Interview 2023 Admit Card has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission for the upcoming Assistant Professor. Mathematics Interview. The candidates can download the Interview Admit Card from the official website of BPSC i.e., bpsc.bih.nic.in For more information on how to download the Interview Admit Card, direct link to download the Interview Admit Card, Interview dates and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

The BPSC had earlier released the result of BPSC Mathematics Competitive Examination 2022 and as many as 241 candidates made it to the final list of the result released by BPSC. A total of 425 candidates took the examination.

BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Date 2023

The BPSC 2023 Assistant Professor Interview is supposed to be held for 126 posts and candidates must keep a tab on the official website for all the latest updates.

According to the latest BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Official Notification, the interview for the post of Assistant Professor, Mathematics Competitive Examination will be held from 28 February to 04 March 2023 in two sessions. Session first will commence from 10.30 A.M. and second session from 2.30 P.M.

BPSC Assistant Professor Interview 2023 Admit Card

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Admit Card 2023. However, for more detailed information candidates can download the BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2023 notification from the direct link shared below.

Download PDF: BPSC Assistant Professor 2023 Interview Schedule Notification

How to Download the BPSC Assistant Professor 2023 Interview Admit Card?

Go to the official website of BPSC i.e., BPSC.net.in

Click on the Interview Admit Card Section option present on the right side of the screen.

A list of upcoming Interviews will appear along with a link to download the Interview Admit Card against them.

Click on the link and the login dashboard will appear, enter your mandatory details and click on submit button.

BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Admit Card 2023 appears on the screen.

Here is the direct link to download the BPSC Assistant Professor 2023 Interview Admit Card

Click Here to Download the BPSC Assistant Professor Interview Admit Card 2023

The candidates must note that the interviews will be conducted from 28th February 2023 to 4th March 2023. A total of 246 candidates passed the mains exam and now, with as many as 126 positions are to be filled among them through the BPSC Assistant Professor Interview 2022.