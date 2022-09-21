BPSC Auditor Mains Exam Schedule 2022 (Out)at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Admit Card Update

Bihar PSC has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam Schedule for the Auditor post on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Auditor Mains Exam Schedule 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam Schedule for the Auditor Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Auditor Main (Written) Competitive Examination from 02 November 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified in the Auditor (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download the BPSC Auditor Mains Exam Schedule 2022 Update from the official website of BPSC -bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the PDF of the BPSC Auditor Mains Exam Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Auditor Main (Written) Competitive Examination on 02-04 November 2022 in two sittings daily. Exam for General Hindi and General Studies (Paper I) will be conducted on 02 November 2022.

General Studies Paper II will be held on 03 November 2022 in first sitting whereas the Exam for Optional Subject will be conducted on 04 November 2022.

Candidates qualified for the Auditor Main (Written) Competitive Examination round should note that they can edit their optional subject for mains exam from 22 September to 30 September 2022 through the official website.

Commission will release the Admit Card for Auditor Mains exam before one week of the date of exam. You can download the BPSC Auditor Mains Exam Admit Card 2022 after providing your login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the BPSC Auditor Mains Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

