BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Notification out, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment notification for the post of Director in Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology against the Advt. No. 68/2020. All interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply through online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 21 October 2020 onwards. The last date of online application is 18 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 21 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application:18 November 2020

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Director in Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology - 1 Post

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MD in General Medicine/ADM in Cardiology and MS (General Surgery) and M.Ch. (Cardiothorsic Surgery) Degree in Indian Council from a recognized University.

BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 64 years

Pay Scale - Rs. 37400-Rs.67,000/- Grade Pay Rs. 8700/- Level -13

Download BPSC Director Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Apply Online from 21 October

How to apply for BPSC Director Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in from 21 October to 18 November 2020. After submitting the online applications, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission latest by 26 November 2020.

Application Fee for Director Posts

General - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST of Bihar- Rs. 25/-

Reserved and Unreserved candidates of Bihar - Rs. 25/-

PwD - Rs. 25/-

