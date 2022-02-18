JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 (Tomorrow) @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Updates Here

BPSC LDC Admit Card Link will be released on 19 February 2022 @bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check how to download BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 steps, link and latest updates here.

Created On: Feb 18, 2022 14:07 IST
BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022

BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 (Download) Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna is conducting the BPSC LDC Exam on 26 February 2022 (Saturday) from 12 PM to 02:15 PM for which the admit cards will be available tomorrow i.e. on 19 February 2022 on bpsc.bih.nic.in.  The candidates will be required to take the print-out of the admit card and carry it at the centre along with an original and a photocopy of valid ID Proof such as Aadhar Card/Driving Licence/Voter ID Card/Passport etc.

The candidates can check more details related to exam instructions through the PDF link given below:

BPSC LDC Admit Card Notice

How to Download BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 Steps Here?

  1. Visit the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in
  2. Click on the admit card link given on the homepage
  3. Now, enter your details
  4. Download BPSC LDC Admit Card

BPSC LDC Exam Pattern

There will be 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions. 4 marks shall be given for each correct answer and 1 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Subjects

Questions

Marks

Time

General Studies

50

200

2 hours 15 mins

General Science & Mathematics

50

200

Comprehension/Logic/ Reasoning/ Mental Ability

50

200

Total

150

600

 

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of two written exams-Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Shortlisted persons will be called for a computer skill test. Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200.

The commission had published the notification for recruitment of 24 Lower Division Clerk Posts in the mont of March 2021

 

 

 

FAQ

How to Download Bihar LDC Admit Card ?

You can download the admit card from the official website of BPSC.

What is BPSC LDC Exam Date ?

26 Feb 2022

What is BPSC LDC Admit Card Date 2022 ?

19 Feb 2022
