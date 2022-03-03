BPSC MVI Admit Card 2022 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download Link Here

BPSC MVI Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of the exam for Motor Vehicle Inspector Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. The candidates who applied for BPSC MVI Exam can download their admit cards by using their credentials on the login page.

According to the notice, the commission has scheduled the BPSC MVI Exam 2022 for 5 March 2022. The admit cards for the same have already been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have yet not downloaded BPSC MVI Exam Admit Card may download it as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush on the official website.

Candidates whose image of Photograph/Signature on the Admit Cards is not proper are advised to fill up the Declaration Form available on the official website and submit it to the exam invigilator on the date of the exam. Candidates can follow the instructions given in this regard. Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card and website before appearing in the exam.

Candidates are also advised to carry their photo identity proofs like Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, Printout of e-Aadhaar, Driving License, PAN card, Passport while appearing for the exam. Candidates can download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BPSC MVI Admit Card 2022?