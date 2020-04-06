BPSGMCK Result 2020 for Research Scientist and Other Declared@bpsgmckhanpur.ac.in, Check Interview Schedule

BPSGMCK Result 2020: BPS Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC) has declared the list of short listed candidates for the Research Scientist and posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the various posts including Laboratory Technician, Research Scientist and other posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates on the official website of BPS Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC) - bpsgmckhanpur.ac.in.

According to the short notification released by the BPS Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC) "the list of short listed candidates for the posts of Research Scientist, Research Assistant and Laboratory Technician on contract basis for 03 months in view of outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic has been released.

The Interview for the above posts will be conducted on the 7th April 2020 at 10.00 a.m. in the office of Director, BPS Govt. Medical Gollege for Women Khanpur Kalan, Sonipat. Candidates applied for these posts can check the result and ensure their presence on the schedule mentioned in the notification.

It is to be noted that BPS Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC) has notified in reference Vide Advt. No. BPSGMC/2020/01 dated 29 March 2020 for the various posts.



Candidates can go through the short notification for shortlisted candidates and interview details available on the official website of BPS Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC). You can check the notification also with the direct link given below.

BPSGMCK Result 2020: How to Download

Visit the official website of BPS Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC) i.e. bpsgmckhanpur.ac.in.

Go to the News Title Section available on the home page.

Click on the link-Interview for the shortlisted candidates for various post of VRDL Lab is fixed on 07.04.2020 on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the short notification.

Take Print Out of notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of BPS Government Medical College for Women (BPSGMC) for latest updates regarding the Research Scientist, Research Assistant and Laboratory Technician recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.