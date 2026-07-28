BPSSC Havildar Instructor 2026 Exam Today: Check Shift Timing & Exam Day Guidelines Here

BPSSC Havildar Intructor Exam 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) is conducting the written exam for Havildar Instructor posts today, 29 July 2026, in a single shift. The exam is conducted to fill a total of 122 vacancies under advertisement no. 05/2026. Candidates who applied online between 1 May and 1 June 2026 can appear for this exam. BPSSC released the admit card on 14 July 2026. Candidates must score at least 30% marks in the written exam to qualify for the next stage, the physical efficiency test (PET).

BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026

BPSSC will conduct the Havildar Instructor written exam on 29 July 2026 for 122 posts under Advertisement No. 05/2026. The exam will be held at various centres across Bihar in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM. Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.