BPSSC Havildar Instructor 2026 Exam Today: Check Shift Timing & Exam Day Guidelines Here
BPSSC Havildar Instructor exam is being conducted today, 29 July 2026, under advertisement no. 05/2026. Candidates who are appearing in the written exam must carry their admit card, valid ID proof, and follow all exam day guidelines issued by BPSSC.
Key Points
- BPSSC Havildar Instructor written exam held today, July 29, 2026, for 122 posts.
- Applications were open May 1 - June 1, 2026; admit cards released July 14, 2026.
- Candidates need 30% marks to qualify for PET; exam conducted 11 AM - 1 PM.
BPSSC Havildar Intructor Exam 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) is conducting the written exam for Havildar Instructor posts today, 29 July 2026, in a single shift. The exam is conducted to fill a total of 122 vacancies under advertisement no. 05/2026. Candidates who applied online between 1 May and 1 June 2026 can appear for this exam. BPSSC released the admit card on 14 July 2026. Candidates must score at least 30% marks in the written exam to qualify for the next stage, the physical efficiency test (PET).
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026
BPSSC will conduct the Havildar Instructor written exam on 29 July 2026 for 122 posts under Advertisement No. 05/2026. The exam will be held at various centres across Bihar in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM. Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam 2026 Shift Timing
BPPSC Havildar Written Exam 2026 is being held today, July 29, 2026. Candidates must reach the exam centre before the gate closing time, as no entry will be allowed once the gates are closed. Candidates who are appearing in the written exam can check the exam shift timing in the table below as follows:
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BPSSC Havildar 2026 Exam Shift
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Exam Timing
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Reporting Time
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Exam Duration
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Morning Shift
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11 AM - 1 PM
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9:30 AM
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2 hr
BPSSC Havildar Instructor Exam Day Guidelines 2026
Candidates should strictly follow all the exam day guidelines given below to avoid any last-minute issues or discrepancies:
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Must carry the printed admit card along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Driving Licence, or Passport).
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Must reach the exam centre well before the reporting time to complete frisking and biometric verification without rushing.
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Avoid taking electronic gadgets, notes, calculators, or any other prohibited items, as they are not allowed inside the centre; carrying them can lead to cancellation of candidature.
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Use only a blue or black ballpoint pen, since the exam is OMR-based.
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Follow the seating plan and invigilator instructions; do not change seats on your own.
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Maintain discipline in the exam hall; cheating or disruptive behaviour may lead to debarment from current and future BPSSC exams.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com