BPSSC SI 2020-21 Exam Dates out @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check BPSSC SI Mains (01/2019), BPSSC Steno ASI (01/2020) & Other Exam Dates Here

BPSSC SI 2020-21 Exam Dates: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam dates of various forthcoming exams on its website including Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent of Jail (Direct Recruitment), Assistant Superintendent of Jail (Ex-Servicemen)(01/2019), Enforcement Sub Inspector Prelims Exam 2020 against advertisement number (02/2019), Steno ASI (01/2020), Range Officer (02/2020).

According to latest BPSSC Exam Calendar 2020, the commission will conduct BPSSC SI Mains 2020 Exam on 29 November 2020 for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent of Jail (Direct Recruitment), Assistant Superintendent of Jail (Ex-Servicemen) to fulfil 2446 vacancies in Home Department.

It is expected that BPSSC SI Mains 2020 Admit Card can be released any time at bpssc.bih.in. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. The link for downloading BPSSC SI Mains 2020 Admit Card will be activated here. Once, it is released.

BPSSC Enforcement Sub Inspector Prelims 2020 (02/2019) Exam is scheduled to be held on 6 December 2020 to recruit 212 vacancies. BPSSC Steno ASI 2020 (01/2020) will be conducted on 10 January 2020 while BPSSC Range Officer Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 02/2020 will be held on 17 January 2020 for 43 vacancies.

Download BPSSC Exam Calendar 2020 Date

Official Website

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will upload the admit card on its website prior 15 days to the commencement of the exam. All candidates will have to download the admit card on their own and take a printout the copy of the admit card on the day of the exam.

Candidates shall have to follow the COVID-19 Guidelines issued by the Government of India and Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission.

How and Where to Download BPSSC SI Admit Card 2020?