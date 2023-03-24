Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Matric Release Date and Time Expected Soon, Check All Details

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Matric final results date and time might be released today. The Bihar Board 10th result will be declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. As per media updates, it is expected that BSEB 10th result 2023 can be announced by March 28. As of now, an official confirmation on the Bihar Board 10th result release date and time is awaited. Nearly 16 lakh stduents who appeared in the class 10th board exams are waiting for the BSEB Matric result.
Also, as per details available, the Bihar Board 10th toppers verification has started. Therefore, it is expected to be announced by March 28. To download Bihar Board 10th result 2023, students have to use their login credentials - roll number and roll code. Last year, the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 was announced on March 31.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates related to Bihar Board 12 Result 2023!
24 Mar, 2023 03:58 PM IST
The board will hold a press conference for the announcement of Bihar Board 10th result 2023, toppers’ names and pass percentages. After that, BSEB Matric result links will be activated.The official announcement of Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time is still awaited.
24 Mar, 2023 01:03 PM IST
As per media reports, the physical verification of Bihar Board 10th toppers has been started. Therefore it can be expected that the Bihar board is expected to announce the BSEB matric results by March 28, 2023.
24 Mar, 2023 01:01 PM IST
Check below the steps to know how to download Bihar Board 10th result marksheet -
Step 1: Visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the designated Bihar 10th result link
Step 3: On the next window, log in with the BSEB roll codes and roll numbers
Step 4: Download the Bihar board Matric result PDF online