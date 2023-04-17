BSF Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 247 Head Constable Posts, Check Eligibility

BSF has invited online applications for the 247 Head Constable Posts on its official website. Check BSF Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF) has published recruitment notification for the 247 Head Constables (HC) posts. As per media reports, BSF has initiated the recruitment drive for a total 247 posts, out of which 217 vacancies are for HC Radio Operators (RO) and 30 are available for HC Radio Mechanics (RM). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 12, 2023 at -rectt.bsf.gov.in. The process of online application will commence from April 22, 2023.



Important Date BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: April 22, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 12, 2023

Vacancy Details BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification:

HC (Radio Operator)-217

HC (Radio Mechanic)-30

Eligibility Criteria BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

HC (Radio Operator)-Candidates should have 12th passed (10+2 Pattern) with aggregate 60% Marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics OR

Matriculation with two years Industrial Training Institute.

Age Limit BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification:

18 to 25 Yrs as on May 12, 2023.

Relaxation in age for SC/SC/OBC Category and other special categories of personnel in accordance with the Government orders.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Overview

Pay Scale BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Pay Matrix Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81100)(as per 7th CPC) and other allowance as admissible to Central Government Employees from time to time.



How To Download: BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of BSF-rectt.bsf.gov.in Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ notification link for pdf of Head Constable recruitment 2023' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the required notification in a new window. Download and save the same for your future reference.



BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through BSF official website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in from Apr 22, 2023 to May 12, 2023.