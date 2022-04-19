BSF SI Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Salary, How to Apply for 90 Vacancies Group B Posts

BSF SI Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancies, Salary, How to Apply for 90 Vacancies of Group B Posts in Border Security Force.

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Key Details: Online applications are invited from eligible and interested Male and Female Indian citizens for filling up a total of 90 vacancies of Group-‘B’ Combatised (Non-Gazetted-Non-Ministerial) posts in Engineering set up of Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The last date for acceptance of the application will be 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News in papers. The Group-‘B’ Combatised (Non-Gazetted-Non-Ministerial) posts include Inspector (Architect), Sub-Inspector (Works), Junior Engineer/Sub-Inspector (Electrical). In this article, we have shared BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancies, and How to Apply.

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 16th April 2022 Application End Date 31st May 2022

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

Posts Category Total 10% for Ex-S/Man UR EWS OBC SC ST Inspector (Architect) 1 - - - - 1 - Sub-Inspector (Works) 24 5 16 8 4 57 5 Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical) 16 4 4 5 3 32 3

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Nationality

A candidate must be an Indian citizen.

Age Limit

Posts Age Limit Inspector (Architect) Below 30 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of online application. Sub-Inspector (Works) Not exceeding 30 years as on the closing date of receipt of online application. Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical)

NOTE: Crucial date for determining the age limit in each case shall be closing date of receipt of online application. However, relaxation in upper age limit is available to different categories and Government servants as per instructions/order issued by the Central Govt. from time to time.

Educational Qualification

Posts Educational Qualifications Inspector (Architect) (i) Degree in Architecture from a recognized University or Institution. (ii) Registered with Council of Architecture under Architects Act, 1972. Sub-Inspector (Works) Pass Three (3) years Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central Government or State Government. Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical) Pass Three (3) years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central Government or State Government.

NOTE: For the post of SI (Works) and JE/SI (Electrical): Diploma in requisite stream is an essential qualification apart from any other qualification.

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 Salary

Posts Educational Qualifications Inspector (Architect) Pay Matrix Level-7 (Rs 44,900-Rs 1,42,400) as per 7th CPC Sub-Inspector (Works) Pay Matrix Level-6 (Rs 35,400-Rs 1,12,400) as per 7th CPC Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical)

BSF SI Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

Candidates will be able to apply through the official website of the Border Security Force (BSF) by clicking on the online application form link for the BSF SI Recruitment 2022.

Candidates need to fill out the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. Read the instructions carefully on the Application Form and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details.

The online application form will be available on the BSF website after the publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.