BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Apprentice Post @portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check Eligibility

BSNL Haryana has invited online application for the Apprentice posts on its official website. Check BSNL Haryana recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Haryana Circle has invited online application for the 44 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidate can apply online for these posts through BOAT’s Portal on or before 19 July 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Graduate(Technical/Non Technical) and Diploma holders with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Important Dates for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last date for applying BSNL HR Circle: 19 July 2022

Vacancy Details for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job

Apprentice ( Sales and Marketing Activities)-24

Apprentice (CM/CFA/EB)-20

Educational Qualification for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job

Candidates passed out Graduate(Technical/Non Technical) and Diploma holders of any streams recognized by AICTE or GOI and UGC.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job: PDF





How to Apply for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job

Interested and eligible candidate can apply through BOAT’s Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) to the BSNL Business Areas listed in the notification on or before 19 July 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.