BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Apprentice Post @portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check Eligibility

BSNL Haryana has invited online application for the Apprentice posts on its official website. Check BSNL Haryana  recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Updated: Jun 22, 2022 14:10 IST
BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022
BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Haryana Circle has invited online application for the 44 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Interested and eligible candidate can apply online for these posts through BOAT’s Portal  on or before 19 July 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including  Graduate(Technical/Non Technical) and Diploma holders with additional  eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Important Dates for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:  
Last date for applying BSNL HR Circle: 19 July 2022

Vacancy Details for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job
Apprentice ( Sales and Marketing Activities)-24
Apprentice (CM/CFA/EB)-20

Educational Qualification for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job
Candidates passed out Graduate(Technical/Non Technical) and Diploma holders of any streams recognized by AICTE or  GOI and UGC. 
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post. 

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job: PDF

How to Apply for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job
Interested and eligible candidate can apply through BOAT’s Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) to the BSNL Business Areas listed in the notification on or before 19 July 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards. 

Take Free Online BSNL MANAGEMENT TRAINEE (TELECOM OPERATIONS) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationBSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Apprentice Post @portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check Eligibility
Notification DateJun 22, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionJul 19, 2022
CityBhiwani
StateHaryana
CountryIndia
Education Qual PG Diploma, Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.