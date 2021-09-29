BSSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam @bssc.bihar.gov.in , Check Details Schedule

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Mains Exam date for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination on its official website- bssc.bih.nic.in.

BSSC 1st Inter Level Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released short notice on the 29 September 2021 regarding the Mains Exam date for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination. All such candidates who have qualified for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination round can check the Mains Exam Schedule available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission- bssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released, Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has decided to conduct the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination on 18 October 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination round should note that they will have to submit their online application on or before 04 October 2021.

It is noted that a total of 1218 candidates have finally qualified for the mains round for 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination. Candidates are required to submit their online application on or before 04 October 2021. Only those candidates who will submit their online application successfully will get the chance to appear for the mains exam scheduled on 18 October 2021.

Candidates can check the details schedule notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

