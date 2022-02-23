BSSC Mines Inspector Exam 2022 Date (Out): Admit Card Soon, Check latest updates

BSSC Mines Inspector Exam 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has Uploaded Exam Date Notice at its official website bssc.bihar.gov.in. The BSSC is going to conduct the Exam for the Post of Mines Inspector (MI). Those Candidates who have applied for this exam can check and download BSSC Mines Inspector Exam date notice.

As per the notice released by Bihar BSSC, the Exam will be conducted on the month of April 2022. Although, the exact date of the exam has not yet been confirmed by the exam conducting body. It is expected to release admit card soon. Candidates will be able to download BSSC Mines Inspector Admit card from the official website @bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The selection will be done on the basis of written Exam followed by Document Verification. As per the selection process, the final merit list will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in written test. So it is our advice to focus on written Exam preparation, as time is very less for the candidates. You must assume that now only one month is left to prepare for the exam.

Earlier, BSSC had released notification for recruitment to the 100 Mines Inspector Posts. The online application had been accepted till 20 October 2021.

If any further updates came out, we will inform you. You need to keep visiting our website for latest update.

BSSC Mines Inspector Exam 2022 Notice

How to download BSSC Mines Inspector Admit Card 2022?