BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Result 2021 OUT @bssc.bihar.gov.in, Check Roll No Wise Select List for Counselling

BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Result 2021 has been uploaded to the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission. Check Roll Number Wise Merit List and Latest Updates Here.

BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Result 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released the result of Rajbhasha Sahayak (Urdu) on its website. All those who appeared in the BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 03/19 can download their result through the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bihar.gov.in.

As per result, a total of 9 candidates have been selected for the written test. All shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear in the counselling session. The date and timing for counselling will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more details.

How and Where to Download BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Result 2021?

Visit the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bihar.gov.in. Click on Notice Board. Click on the link that reads ‘Click Here to View List of Shortlisted Candidates for Counselling, Adv. No.03/19(Rajbhasha Sahayak (Urdu)). A PDF will be opened. Download BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download BSSC Rajbhasha Sahayak Result 2021

Official Website

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1505 vacancies of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak, Urdu Anuwadak & Rajbhasha Sahayak. The board has already announced the result of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak on 10 July 2021. In which, a total of 5322 candidates have been selected for the mains exam while the result of Urdu Anuwadak (02/2019) is yet to be announced.

All shortlisted candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website. The board will announce the dates for the counselling session on the official website in due course of time. Candidates can directly check the Roll Number Wise Urdu Anuwadak (02/2019) Result by clicking on the provided link

Latest Government Jobs:

SEBI WTM Recruitment 2021 Notification @dea.gov.in, Salary upto Rs. 4 Lakh

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 500 Vacancies, Opportunity in United Kingdom