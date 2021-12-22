BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule 2021 Released for 1st Inter Level Comb Comp Exam @bssc.bihar.gov.in, Download PDF

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the revised Counselling Schedule for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam on its official website- bssc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

All such candidates who have to appear on the counselling round on 14 December 2021 for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam can check the revised Counselling Schedule available on the official website of BSSC- bssc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule 2021 after following the steps given below.

However you can download directly the BSSC Revised Counselling Schedule 2021 with the link given below.

It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is conducting the Counselling for the 1st Inter Level Combined Competitive Exam from 14 to 24 December 2021 as per schedule. Earlier, Commission has postponed the counselling scheduled on the 14 December 2021.

Now Commission has decided to conduct the postponed counselling schedule which will be held on 25 December 2021. Commission has uploaded the details revised counselling schedule on its official website.

Candidates whose counselling was scheduled earlier on 14 December 2021 will have to appear in accordance with the revised schedule as available on the official website. Counselling will be conducted in two sessions-From 08.30 A.M. and 11.00 A.M.