BSSC Revised Skill Test Schedule 2020 for Driver Posts Released @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Update

BSSC Revised Skill Test Schedule 2020 for Driver Posts: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Revised Interview/Driving Skill Test Schedule for the posts of Driver on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview/Driving Skill Test for the Driver Posts can check the Revised Driving Skill Test Schedule available on the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)-bssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), the Interview/Driving Skill Test for the qualified candidates for Driver Posts will be conducted from 13 to 16 October 2020. The details schedule for the Driving Skill Test/Interview with the Roll Number is uploaded on the official website http://bssc.bih.nic.in/Advertisement/1803_2020.pdfof Commission.

It is noted that Commission has postponed the earlier dates for the Interview/Driving Skill Test scheduled from 22 September to 25 September 2020 due to heavy rains. Now commission has uploaded the complete Revised Schedule for the Interview/Driving Skill Test for the candidates on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the test can check the Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: BSSC Revised Skill Test Schedule 2020 for Driver Posts

Go to official website of BSSC i.e.-bssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on Notice Board section available on the home page.

Click on the link-"Important Notice regarding Adv. 13010116(Post- Driver" available on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the Revised Interview Schedule for Driver Posts.

You are advised to download and take a print out of the Schedule for future reference.

It is noted that a total of 1075 candidates have been qualified in the written test who have to appear for the Interview/Driving Skill Test for the Driver posts against Advertisement No-13010116.