BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2021: 6338 Vacancies for MO Posts, Apply Online for Special Medical Officer & General Medical Officer @pariksha.nic.in

BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Special Medical Officer and General Medical Officer against advertisement number 04/ 2021- 16/ 2021 and 17/ 2021 respectively. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BTSC Bihar MO Recruitment 2021 on official website pariksha.nic.in from 04 May 2021. The last date for registration is 24 May 2021.

A total of 6338 vacancies are available of which 3796 are for Special Medical Officer and 2632 notified for Special Medical Officer. More details on BTSC Bihar Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, experience, selection process and other are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 04 May 2021 Last Date of Application - 24 May 2021

BTSC Bihar Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies- 6338 Posts

Special Medical Officer - 3796 Posts

General Medical Officer - 2632 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BTSC Bihar MO Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Special Medical Officer - MBBS and Postgraduation in concerned specialty or Equivalent Degree/Diploma/DNB. The candidate should have internship experience of 12 months in Nation Medical Council or in Govt Hospital

MBBS and Postgraduation in concerned specialty or Equivalent Degree/Diploma/DNB. The candidate should have internship experience of 12 months in Nation Medical Council or in Govt Hospital General Medical Officer - MBBS or equivalent from MCI

Age Limit:

General Male - 37 years

General Female - 40 years

SC/ST - 42 Years

BC/OBC - 40 Years

For more details, click on below notification link.

Selection Process for BTSC Bihar Medical Officer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

MBBS - 60 Marks Postgraduation - 15 Marks Experience - 25 Marks

How to apply for BTSC Bihar Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on official website of BTSC - pariksha.nic.in from 04 May to 24 May 2021.

Application Fee:

Male General/BC/EWS - Rs. 200/- Male SC/ST/OBC (Resident of Bihar) - Rs. 50/- Female of Reserved and Unreserved Categories (Resident of Bihar) - Rs. 50/- Non-Resident of Bihar (Male/Female) - Rs. 200/-

BTSC Bihar MO Recruitment Notification PDF

BTSC Special Medical Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application - 4 May

BTSC General Medical Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application - 4 May