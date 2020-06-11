BTSC Bihar Tutor 2020 Counseling Dates Announced @btsc.bih.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

BTSC Bihar Tutor 2020: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the Counseling schedule on its website on the basis of received online applications against the advertisement number 02/2019 for Tutor Posts. Candidates applied for BTSC Bihar Tutor Recruitment 2020 can check the Counseling schedule on the official website of BTSC.i.e.btsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the Counseling session will be done in two phases. i.e. Morning (10:30 AM to 1:30 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5:30 PM) at the first floor of Pre Fabricated Bhavan no. 2, Bihar Technical Service Commission, Harding Road, Patna from 17 June to 26 June 2020.

All selected candidates are advised to carry all required documents on the allotted dates. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates in the provided link given below. This select list is provisional and does not claim eligibility of the candidates. The final decision of the selection will be of the selection committee after the Counseling.

Due to the Pandemic Corona Virus, all selected candidates are required to wear a face mask on the Counseling day. Candidates will have to bring their own sanitizer. Those who will fail in corona virus-related screening will not allow entering the campus. Candidates are advised to read all instructions before appearing in the Counseling session.

BTSC Bihar Tutor 2020 Counseling Dates

The Bihar Technical Service Commission will recruit 169 vacancies of Tutor. For which, a total of 3223 applications have been received by the commission. Candidates can check the select list directly by clicking on the above link.

Highlights:

Advertisement Number: 02/2019

Online Application Date: 12 November to 18 November 2020

Counselling Date: 17 to 26 June 2020

