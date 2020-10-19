Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020 for Forest Guard Post, Apply Online @canttboardrecruit.org

Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020: Cantonment Board Ambala has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at canttboardrecruit.org on or before 15 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 November 2020

Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Forest Guard - 1 Posts

Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be Intermediate passed from a recognized Board.

Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved category.)

Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 5200-20200G.P. 1900 Level - 2 19900-63200

Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of written test and PET. The questions in the written test will be asked from General Intelligence and reasoning, General Awareness, Numerical Aptitude, English Comprehension and Knowledge of forest and forestry. All questions will carry equal marks. There will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers. For each wrong answer, one-fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

How to apply for Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 November 2020 at canttboardrecruit.org. After the submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee for Cantonment Board Ambala Recruitment 2020

General - Rs. 500/-

OBC - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/Female - Nil

