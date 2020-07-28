CAT 2020 Admit Card to be released by IIM Indore at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2020 Admit Card: IIM Indore, the official CAT exam organising body for CAT 2020 will release the CAT admit card online at i.e. iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who will successfully register for the CAT 2020 exam and have paid the necessary CAT application fees will be able to download their CAT 2020 hall ticket online using their Registered Login ID and Password. For more detailed information about CAT 2020 Admit Card and what steps you must follow to download CAT admit card, please read on.

Below, you will also find the key information that candidates must verify and cross-check in their respective admit cards for CAT exams. In case of any discrepancies, the same must be notified to exam convening body soon. The Admit Card for Common Admission Test (CAT) is a must have document for MBA aspirants who are seeking admission to MBA programm at the top MBA colleges in India such as IIMs. While you wait for the MBA admit card for CAT 2020 to come out, you can go through the 6 important points given below to be ready for it.

All About CAT 2020 Admit Card

As stated above, CAT 2020 Admit Card will be released online for the aspirants. The CAT 2020 Admit Card is available for download on the official website i.e. www.iimcat.ac.in. All MBA aspirants who have successfully completed their online registration process for CAT can download their admit card by submitting their details on the portal. For detailed steps to download the admit card, please read below.

Steps to Download CAT 2020 Admit Card

Now that you are familiar with the important aspects that candidates need to keep in mind about CAT 2020 admit card, let’s talk about the actual procedure by which you will be able to download the CAT Admit Card online from the official website www.iimcat.ac.in. To download your CAT admit card, you can follow the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit www.iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the option for CAT Admit Card Download

Step 3: Enter the requisite information in the form

Step 4: Verify all the details and then click the submit button

Step 5: Your CAT Admit Card will be download on the computer

Step 6: Open the CAT Admit card and verify all the details

Step 7: Take a printout of CAT admit card for future references

After you have downloaded your CAT 2020 admit card/hall ticket, follow the steps mention below to ensure that the exam convening body has provided you a flawless CAT admit card. It will also help you avoid any chances of chaos at the last moment.

Check Name and Personal Details

One of the most important details to check on the CAT 2020 Admit Card would be your name and all the personal information. Candidates must remember that if your personal details on the admit card do not match with that of your ID card, you will not be allowed inside the CAT exam hall. Therefore, all aspirants are requested to check their admit card properly and verify all the details. In case of any discrepancies, candidates need to notify the CAT test centre at the earliest and get all the details corrected.

Verify Test Centres and Time Slot

Apart from your personal details, the CAT 2020 admit card will also include other important information related to the MBA entrance exam. The most important in these would be your test city, test centre and the exam time slot. After downloading your CAT admit card online, you need to check the test city and the exam centre allotted. This will help you make your travel plan for the D-day when the CAT exam would take place. In addition to this, you must also check the time slot allotted to you for the test i.e. either morning session or the afternoon session. Synchronizing your MBA test prep with the time slot allotted with make sure that your brain works at full capacity during the test slot allotted to you.

Take Printout of CAT 2020 Admit Card

While the CAT admit card would be issued online and you will be able to download them on your laptop or desktop; when it comes to the actual test day, you will have to carry a physical copy / printout off the admit card. Therefore, it is advisable to take CAT Admit card printout and verify all the details in the printed version as well. Taking a printout of the CAT admit card would ensure that you do not have to run around last minute to get the printout on the exam day.

CAT Admit Card Download until Exam Day

Last year, i.e. for the CAT 2020 exam, the CAT admit card download window opens in the last week of October 2020. Candidates were able to download the admit cards until the exam day. Specifically speaking, the CAT admit card download link on the official website iimcat.ac.in remains live until the D-day. However, we advise MBA aspirants to not wait until last moment and download their CAT 2020 admit cards as early as possible. Once downloaded, you must also get a printout of the admit card for CAT MBA entrance exam as well.

For latest updates and news related to CAT MBA entrance exam, please visit mba.jagranjosh.com. You can also find study tips and material for MBA entrance exams on our website.

