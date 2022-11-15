CBI Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility, How to Apply Here

CBI Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by the Central Bureau of Investigation on cbi.gov.in. Check details here.

CBI Recruitment 2022: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking to recruit officers of the Central Government or State Government for the post of Executive Engineer to provide technical assistance/expertise for the investigation of cases involving engineering, inspection and other technical work.

The candidates can check the details regarding CBI Vacancy 2022 such as educational qualification, salary, age limit, how to apply and other information.

Last Date of Application - within 60 days of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper

CBI Notification Download

Eligibility Criteria for CBI Recruitment 2022

The candidates who are officials from the central government:

Holding analogous posts on regular posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or department or

With 5 years of experience in a post in the rank of Assistant Executive Engineer or

With 8 years of experience in posts in the rank of Assistant Engineer

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university

7 years of experience as a Civil Engineer

CBI Recruitment 2022 Salary

Rs. 15600 - Rs. 39100

Age Limit

56 years

Selection Criteria for CBI Recruitment 2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation will screen applications. Shortlisted applicants will be called for Viva-voce.

How to Apply for CBI Recruitment 2022

Applications of suitable and eligible officers who can be spared immediately in the event of selection may be sent to the Dy. Director (Pers.), Central Bureau of Investigation, 5B, 7th Floor, CO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003 within 60 days of publication of vacnacy circular in the employment newspaper.