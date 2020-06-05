CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020: These Students Can Skip Papers, Alternate Method Of Assessment Will Be Used

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2020: Pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020 are going to start from 1st July but the board has given relief to students with special needs. Students with special needs availing facility of the scribe can decide not to write pending papers of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020. According to the CBSE, it will be hard to comply with social distancing norms & CBSE Result of such students will be announced as per an alternative assessment scheme.

Unlock 1.0 - Schools, Universities, Colleges, Training Centres, Coaching & Other Educational Institutions To Be Opened After Consultation with UTs & States: MHA

Students with special needs availing the facility of scribe can choose not to appear for the exam and these students can inform their respective CBSE schools & CBSE Result of these students can be announced by an assessment scheme which will be decided by the board, a media report quoting CBSE official. The report also suggests that CBSE can take this decision as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Students registered under CWSN (Children With Special Needs) category will get more facilities from this year onwards. They can also use basic calculators.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Important Upcoming Events of Class 10th & Latest Updates- Check here!

As per the latest updates, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced a new update. As per the latest updates, CBSE has decided to shift the examination centre of students who have shifted to other districts. You can check more details from the link given below

CBSE Board Exam 2020: New Guidelines For Students Who Wish To Change Exam Centres To Their Home Districts & Other Important Updates - Get Now!

With the beginning of the new academic session, CBSE has released new syllabus for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th students. We have provided the syllabus of all subjects and you can access it from the link given below

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 - 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: Download Now!

Jagran Josh has also provided many important articles for the preparation of CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2020.

Alternative Academic Calendar (New )for Class 11th & 12th By NCERT Released: HRD Minister Announces New Updates!

CBSE 2020 Board Exam Dates (10th & 12th) - 1st July To 15th July, New Date Sheet Released On 18 May @ cbse.nic.in, CBSE Result Expected In August: Check Updates!