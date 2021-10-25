CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Date Sheet, Papers, Syllabus & Other Important Resources

CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 (Term 1) are scheduled in November & December. CBSE Time Table or CBSE Date Sheet for both the classes has been already released by the board. Besides the CBSE date sheet, the board has also published MCQ based CBSE Sample Papers with which students can easily understand the new exam pattern. In this article, we have listed and provided links with which students can access important resources for the preparation of upcoming Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22. If you have not download the CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 till now then you can do so from the following links

⇒ CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2022: Term 1 Date Sheet, Time Table, Revised Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Sample Paper & Marking Scheme: Check Latest Updates!

⇒ CBSE 10th Date Sheet: 2021-2022

⇒ CBSE 12th Date Sheet: 2021-2022

After downloading CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22, you can also check these important resources which are very helpful for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th board exam Term 1.

MCQ Based CBSE Sample Paper for Class 10 & Class 12:

For classes 10th and 12th, the board has also provided MCQ-based CBSE Sample Papers 2021-22. These are highly recommended resources for students preparing for the CBSE 10th and 12th board examinations in 2021-2022. Students may easily comprehend the latest exam pattern with the help of these sample papers. Answers are also available along with these CBSE Sample Papers.

Term 1 CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 10 & Class 12

Students are also advised only on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus which has been already published by the board. Exams in Term 1 will be completely based on Term 1 CBSE 10th & 12th Syllabus and if you have not check it till now then you can do so with the help of links given below

⇒ CBSE Class 10 Revised Syllabus 2021-2022 (New Curriculum for Term 1 and Term 2)

⇒ CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): Term 1 & 2 (Combined) All Subjects - Science, Commerce, Arts!

NCERT Solutions & Books:

NCERT books are highly recommended for the preparation of CBSE board exams and students are advised to study the topics mentioned in CBSE Syllabus from NCERT books only. Jagran Josh has provided NCERT Solutions for the 10th & 12th. Students can access these resources from the following links

⇉ NCERT Solutions for Class 10 All Subjects (PDF)

⇉ NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

⇉ NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics: All Chapters

⇉ NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Maths (All Chapters): Download PDF

⇉ NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry (PDF)

⇉ NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Biology: All Chapters

