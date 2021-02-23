CBSE Class 11 Maths Annual Exam 2021: Important Tips & Essential Resources To Score Well

CBSE 2021: Many CBSE schools are all set to conduct CBSE Class 11 Maths Exams 2021. Different CBSE schools have different schedules for Class 11 exams, mostly planned for March 2021. This is the time when students opt for selective study and searching for important topics and questions for class 11 Maths exam 2021. Whatever your school teacher teaches in class is important for CBSE Class 11 Maths exams but here are some more things that you can learn to enhance your preparation.

# Prepare Topics Mentioned In Revised CBSE Syllabus

CBSE has deleted several topics from CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2020-21 and published a revised CBSE Syllabus in July. Students are advised to first prepare questions based on topics mentioned in CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2020-21.

CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced By 30%): Download PDF

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Mathematics Syllabus 2020-21

# Learn Latest Exam Pattern

In the same syllabus, you will also find unit-wise weightage. Students are advised to first prepare chapters from the units with maximum weightage. In class, teachers also emphasize some chapters. Students are advised to first give priority to those chapters.

# Prepare From NCERT Textbooks:

Solved examples from NCERT Textbooks are often asked by CBSE School teachers and students must prepare all the examples mentioned in NCERT Textbooks. PDFs of NCERT Textbooks are available for free and you can access the same from the link given below

NCERT Books for Class 11 (PDF): All Subjects

# Prepare Class Room Notes:

In the case of exams conducted by schools, classroom notes play an important role. Teachers often give questions based on what they have taught in the classroom. Students are advised to give priority to NCERT Textbooks & Class Notes while doing preparation.

The practice is also important to score well in exams. Many students know everything but they are unable to finish the complete paper within time due to lack of practice. So students are advised to solve at least five sample papers.