CBSE 12th Biology Board Exam 2021: Check New Sample Paper, Revised CBSE Syllabus & Other Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE: Check the latest CBSE 12th Biology sample paper, revised CBSE syllabus & other essential resources for preparation of CBSE 12th Biology Board Exam 2021 which is scheduled for 24th May 2021. Biology is an important subject of Class 12 & students usually feel difficulty while revising Biology subject. In the case of subjects like Biology, the selective study from the latest sample papers, new syllabus & previous year papers is extremely important. Students can analyse ten year papers of Biology & check important concepts from which problems have been frequently asked. The links to access these essential resources are given in the table below.

Besides resources listed above, Class 12 Biology NCERT textbooks are also very important for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE 12th Biology board exam 2021. Students should also practice all the problems & solved examples given in the NCERT textbook. Students should also refer to NCERT Exemplar for the preparation of the CBSE Class 12 Biology paper. Links to download resources related to NCERT are given below

With the links above, one can access essential resources for CBSE 12th Biology subject. Jagran Josh has also published necessary resources for other subjects. Resources like previous year Biology question papers, latest CBSE sample papers, study notes, model answer sheets, important questions etc.

One can also get videos from the YouTube channel of Jagran Josh. Videos for tips & startgeis are also available at jagranjosh.com. Besides important resources for preparation of Biology, one can also check strategies & tips for board exam preparation. Students are advised to pay attention to the deleted CBSE Syllabus. Questions based only on the revised CBSE 12th Biology Syllabus 2020-21 are expected in the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021.

