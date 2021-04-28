CBSE 12th Board Exam 2021: Official Update Is Expected To Be Announced Soon - Check Details

CBSE: Important regarding CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 is expected to be announced on or after 1st June. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and considering the current situation, there is a huge possibility that the exam might be postponed and even it can be cancelled. An important announcement about CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 is expected soon. On 14th April, after a high-level meeting between PM Modi, the Education Minister & other officials, it was decided to cancel CBSE 10th board exams 2021 and postpone CBSE 12th board exam 2021.

Official notification was also released by CBSE in which the board stated that the new CBSE Class 12 board exam date sheet 2021 will be released on or after 1st June (after the assessment of the situation). The board also mentioned that a notice of 15 days will be given before the commencement of CBSE 12th board exams 2021. The current situation due to the COVID-19 is getting worse and considering the current situation a considerable delay or cancellation of CBSE 12th board exam 2021 is expected.

Other Important Updates:

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 Released:

CBSE has released the new CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. It is applicable for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. Students of 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th are advised to study this syllabus and plan their studies accordingly. You can download subject-wise PDF of CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (9th, 10th, 11th& 12th) from the link given below

Important Changes in Exam Pattern:

Recently, CBSE has released another important notification in which it highlighted major changes that will be introduced in this academic year. These changes are as per New Education Policy. You can check more details about this update from the link given below

