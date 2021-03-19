CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2021: Check New Sample Paper, Revised CBSE Syllabus & Other Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE: Check latest sample paper, revised CBSE syllabus & other important resources for preparation of CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2021 which is scheduled for 31st May 2021. Maths is considered as a difficult subject & students often feel some issues while revising Maths subject. In the case of subjects like Maths, the selective study from latest sample papers, syllabus & previous year papers is important. One can analyse five to year papers of Maths & check important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked. The links to access these resources are given in the table below.

Besides these resources NCERT textbooks are also important for the preparation of upcoming CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2021. Students are also advised to practice all the questions & solved examples given in NCERT textbook. Students should also refer NCERT Exemplar for the preparation of CBSE Class 12 Maths paper. Links to access resources related to NCERT are given below

With the links given above, one can get all essential resources for CBSE 12th Maths subject. Jagranjosh.com has also provided necessary resources (for other subjects) such as past year papers, new sample papers, model answer sheets, study notes, important questions etc.

Students can also check important videos from the YouTube channel of Jagran Josh. These videos are also available at jagranjosh.com. Besides resources for preparation, students can also check tips & strategies for exam preparation. Students are also advised to pay more attention to the deleted CBSE Syllabus. Questions based only on the revised CBSE Syllabus are expected in the upcoming CBSE board exam 2021. Links to access other important articles are given below

